DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.