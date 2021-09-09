DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of DCP opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.