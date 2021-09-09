DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 5,599 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

