DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,667 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

