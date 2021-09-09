DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,665 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

