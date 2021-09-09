DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $135,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.