DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $205,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $975,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE AMN opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.