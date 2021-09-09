Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $591,785.97 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

