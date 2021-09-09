Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 298,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,054. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.