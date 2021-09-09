Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,830,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,186 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

