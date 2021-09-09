Denise L. Devine Purchases 1,500 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 1,500 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
