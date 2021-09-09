Denise L. Devine Purchases 1,500 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 1,500 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

