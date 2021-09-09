Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.10. The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.47. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 150,391 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,491,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

