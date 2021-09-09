DePay Price Tops $1.37 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $43,064.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00194361 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.99 or 0.99993728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.04 or 0.07215429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.00860321 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.