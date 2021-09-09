Desjardins Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BRP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

