Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

