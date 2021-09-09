Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.98 ($21.15) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

