Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

