Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,658.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGE. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,487 ($45.56). 2,038,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £81.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,325.29. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

