DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates as well as improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand across all categories and enhanced omni-channel capabilities. Same-store sales benefited from rise in average ticket and higher transactions. Strength in hardlines, apparel and footwear also remained key drivers. In addition to strong sales, the bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review.”

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

DKS stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.