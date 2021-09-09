Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $3,729,647.80 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64.

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05.

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00.

DLR opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

