Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,646 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 1,123 put options.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

