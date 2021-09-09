Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,646 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 1,123 put options.
Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,445. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
