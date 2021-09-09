DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $223.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00565679 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9,053.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,057,066,934 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,879,391 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

