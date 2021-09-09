DinoExchange (DINO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $167,509.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00188309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.10 or 0.07418921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.37 or 0.99999961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.00773702 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

