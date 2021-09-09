Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

