Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Shares Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 12,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

