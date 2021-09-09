discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 1,220

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.76) on Tuesday. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,006.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies bought 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.