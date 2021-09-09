Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

TSE DOL opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.36.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.