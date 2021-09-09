Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $95.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 189,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,524. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.