Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 5,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,168. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

