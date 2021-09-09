Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $218,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Dover has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

