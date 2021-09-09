DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.00

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 484902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.28.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

