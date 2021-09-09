DPRating Market Capitalization Achieves $891,008.19 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DPRating has a total market cap of $891,008.19 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DPRating has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.