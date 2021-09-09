Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,314 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

