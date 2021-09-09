Duality Advisers LP Buys 4,790 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $70.92 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

