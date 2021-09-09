Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

