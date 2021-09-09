Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $81.84 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

