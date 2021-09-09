Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3 Million Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel by 407.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mattel by 148.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 348,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

