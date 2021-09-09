Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

IPG stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

