Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

