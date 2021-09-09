Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

