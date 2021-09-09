DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $15.87 or 0.00034178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $47,686.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00133727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00192701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.43 or 0.07397392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.62 or 0.99841776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00773222 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.