Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

