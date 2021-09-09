Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $188,821,997. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.