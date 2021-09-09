Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NKE opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

