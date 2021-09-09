Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON opened at $223.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

