Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

