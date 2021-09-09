Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 20,000 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE WLKP opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

