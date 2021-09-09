Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 450 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 29.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 86.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

