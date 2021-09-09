E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.20 ($15.53) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.60 ($13.64).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €11.09 ($13.04) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.02. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

