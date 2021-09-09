East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 377,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 271,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 99.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.